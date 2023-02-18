Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $44.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.96.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.3 %

RNG stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.39.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,783 shares of company stock worth $2,338,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

