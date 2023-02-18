DFI.Money (YFII) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.21 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for $1,295.23 or 0.05273666 BTC on popular exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $49.99 million and $18.21 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money’s genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

