dForce USD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $167.24 million and $13,988.48 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99446919 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $44,560.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

