dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.03 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00004202 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $172.35 million and $15,944.12 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00403699 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00028349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013586 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000819 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00017120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99446919 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $44,560.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.