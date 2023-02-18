DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Up 8.2% in January

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,758,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,888. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Stories

