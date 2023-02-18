Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Up 0.6%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.30 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 85.20 ($1.03). 764,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,217,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.70 ($1.03).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £709.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.11.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

In other Digital 9 Infrastructure news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan purchased 27,737 shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £24,963.30 ($30,302.62). Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

