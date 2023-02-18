Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Digital Ally Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
