Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

