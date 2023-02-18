Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 293,938 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 32.1% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 1,029.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Digital World Acquisition Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Digital World Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,554. Digital World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.