DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $163-165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.58 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. 3,226,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,150. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.