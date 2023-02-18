DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. DigitalOcean updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.29 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.