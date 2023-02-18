Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 34,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 61.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,996,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,290. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.49, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

