Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $148.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average of $148.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

