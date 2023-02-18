Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $26,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $148.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

