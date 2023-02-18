Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

