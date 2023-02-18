Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Update

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Duluth Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Duluth has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Duluth had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $147.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.