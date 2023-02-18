Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY23 guidance to $0.92-$1.00 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 1.9 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,935,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $18.57.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,328,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,119,000 after acquiring an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.