Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DPM opened at C$8.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.41 and a 12 month high of C$9.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPM shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.21.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

