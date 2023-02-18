Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Lifted to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.72) to GBX 1,240 ($15.05) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.72) to GBX 1,150 ($13.96) in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of DNLMY opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

