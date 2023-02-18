DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,212 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

DXC stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Articles

