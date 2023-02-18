Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Increased to C$26.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $23.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

