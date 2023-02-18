Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CAO Alicia Allen Sells 2,039 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, December 15th, Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

