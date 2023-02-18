Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace Sells 4,317 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Dynatrace Stock Down 2.4 %
Dynatrace stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 427.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
