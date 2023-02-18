Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace Sells 4,317 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dynatrace stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 427.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

