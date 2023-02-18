DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Lowered to $23.00 at B. Riley

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DZSI. Cowen began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. DZS has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $11,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,569,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DZS by 551.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DZS by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DZS by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

