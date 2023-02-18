E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $79.99 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $167.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 122,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,612,303.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,398,960.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 122,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,612,303.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,398,960.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,540,750.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

