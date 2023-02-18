E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,916 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERE. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $15,173,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,839,000 after purchasing an additional 252,378 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,349,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 262.2% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 202,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 146,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $89,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,487,000. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

CERE stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

