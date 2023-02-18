E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 963 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

LCID has been the subject of several analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

