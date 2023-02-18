E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after acquiring an additional 954,597 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 136.7% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 102,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,357,000 after buying an additional 155,087 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 728,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after buying an additional 98,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,178 shares of company stock worth $195,318. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.