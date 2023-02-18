E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of VRSK opened at $177.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

