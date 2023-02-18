E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $237,000 Stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,946 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Ocugen worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCGN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 108.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 199.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 158.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,248 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 8,751.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,202,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 980,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 760,306 shares during the period. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCGN opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

