E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $257,000 Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,903 shares of company stock valued at $103,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

