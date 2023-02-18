E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $271,000 Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 17.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,199,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,838,000 after buying an additional 655,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6,446.0% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 544,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 536,182 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other uniQure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other uniQure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,954 shares of company stock valued at $737,780. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

uniQure Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of QURE opened at $20.71 on Friday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.