E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $309,000 Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,682 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 277.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

