E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $327,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 59,387 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 761.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 589.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

