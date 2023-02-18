E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $385,000 in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXDX opened at $124.31 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,111.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $596,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $2,996,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,610,111.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,163,400. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

