E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 64 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 958.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

ODFL opened at $354.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

