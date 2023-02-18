E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 152 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 301,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 130,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $145.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average is $123.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

