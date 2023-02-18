E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,747 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $14.73.

KPTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

