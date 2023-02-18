E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 698 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 22.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 147.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $19.42 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

