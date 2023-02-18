E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 86 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $185.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

