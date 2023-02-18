Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.27. 69,803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 44,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

