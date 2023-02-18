Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.27. 69,803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 44,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
