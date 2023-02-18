Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Up 6.9% in January

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 223,100 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Eargo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Eargo during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Eargo by 45.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eargo by 143.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo Stock Down 5.9 %

Eargo stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 120,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,906. Eargo has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $116.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.