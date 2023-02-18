easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESYJY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HSBC raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.76) to GBX 370 ($4.49) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered easyJet from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $526.88.

easyJet stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

