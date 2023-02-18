eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 16,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.
eBay Stock Performance
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
See Also
