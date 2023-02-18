eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 16,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. 5,399,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,966. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

