Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.00.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,218,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 425,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,957,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

