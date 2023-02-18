Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,411 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of EC traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $10.33. 2,133,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,662. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecopetrol Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $12.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HSBC cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

