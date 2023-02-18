EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.09. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.