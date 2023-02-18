EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.09. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

