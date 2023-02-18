Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,568 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,840,000 after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,138,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,015,000 after buying an additional 184,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after buying an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after buying an additional 113,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Down 1.8 %

RAMP stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RAMP. Stephens lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

