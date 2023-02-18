Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.85. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 191.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.