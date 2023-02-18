Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.
A number of analysts recently commented on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Eldorado Gold Trading Down 3.0 %
Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
