Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,421,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,659 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

