electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 803,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $3.99 on Friday. electroCore has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.
ECOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in electroCore by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
