electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 803,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

electroCore Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $3.99 on Friday. electroCore has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

Get electroCore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

In other news, Director Joseph P. Errico bought 100,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,724,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 270,000 shares of company stock worth $87,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in electroCore by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About electroCore

(Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.